Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.05.17)

Jackie’s birthday party was a success, Wonder Woman is a hit at the box office, and Draymond Green got a little defensive during a post-game interview. Boob Oil is a new thing with a certain health benefit, malls all over the US are closing, and Game of Thrones may be pushed back on its release date. Sleeping with a stuffed animal can help you get a better night’s sleep, and Steph Curry threw major shade at Rihanna in an interview.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: