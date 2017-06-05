Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.05.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg's Daily Podcast!

June 5, 2017
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Golden State Warriors, Rihanna, Stephen Curry

Jackie’s birthday party was a success, Wonder Woman is a hit at the box office, and Draymond Green got a little defensive during a post-game interview. Boob Oil is a new thing with a certain health benefit, malls all over the US are closing, and Game of Thrones may be pushed back on its release date. Sleeping with a stuffed animal can help you get a better night’s sleep, and Steph Curry threw major shade at Rihanna in an interview.

