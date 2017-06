1.Ariana Grande closes out Manchester concert with tearful performance.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. The final ‘Game Of Thrones’ season might get a massive delay.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. The Weeknd donates $100,000 to medical center in Uganda.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg