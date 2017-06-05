Rachel Crow on Positive New Single ‘Dime,’ Rapping Along with Slim Shady

By Joe Cingrana

You already know Colorado-born singer Rachel Crow from the 2011 season of The X Factor. Finishing in fifth place in week seven but not letting that elimination stop her, she then went on to appear in quite a few TV shows.

In 2012 Rachel released the single “Mean Girls” off of her self-titled debut EP. Now, Rachel is back with a brand new single, “Dime,” produced and co-written with NYC indie band and production trio AJR, which she is very excited to get in front of fans.

“Ladies, guys, everybody! Everybody ain’t a penny… they’re a dime,” Rachel told 92.3 AMP Radio about her positive new single. “Dime’ is a feel-good song and it’s just about people who have done you wrong in the past… because I feel like, especially today, there’s so much negativity and I just wanted to put a little burst of positive energy out there, like, ‘Boom! You’re a dime!”

“‘Dime’ is a feel-good song and it’s just about people who have done you wrong in the past… because I feel like, especially today, there’s so much negativity and I just wanted to put a little burst of positive energy out there, like, ‘Boom! You’re a dime!'”

Rachel is no stranger to belting out vocals; Rachel’s mom just LOVES telling how she sang her first song (Faith Hill’s “Breathe”) at 18 months old. Whenever the song would come on, Rachel’s mom would crank it up so her year and a half old daughter could scream the lyrics “Juuuust Breathe” at the top of her lungs. Rachel even learned to rap along to Eminem’s album at just three years old — but mom gave her the clean version, of course.

“She’s very responsible! But I loved my ‘Slim Shady.’ Still do.”

Wach the full interview below.