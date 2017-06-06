WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.06.17)

June 6, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Kendrick Lamar, warriors

The guys talk about what kind of cars they drove, Kendrick Lamar got his sister a Camaro for her graduation, and the Cav’s locker room smelled like weed after game two. The new iPhone iOS will prevent you from texting while driving, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us what shows their partners hate watching at home, and Halle Berry pregnancy rumors turn out to just be a ‘food baby’.

