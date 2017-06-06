Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.06.17)

The guys talk about what kind of cars they drove, Kendrick Lamar got his sister a Camaro for her graduation, and the Cav’s locker room smelled like weed after game two. The new iPhone iOS will prevent you from texting while driving, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us what shows their partners hate watching at home, and Halle Berry pregnancy rumors turn out to just be a ‘food baby’.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: