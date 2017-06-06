Is this Proof Jay-Z is Working on a New Album?

By Hayden Wright

Swizz Beatz got the rumor mill churning when he posted an Instagram implying that Jay-Z is working on a new album. Since then, Jay fans have begun noticing ads around New York City bearing the numerals 4:44. Nothing is confirmed, but some claim Jay’s streaming service Tidal is behind the ads.

One Twitter user wrote: “The 4:44 has popped up on music sites and the add is sourced and paid for by tidal. Then it’s popped up all over NYC the past hour or two.”

Four is an important number for Jay-Z and wife Beyonce, whose birthdays fall on December 4 and September 4, respectively. The pair had the Roman numeral “IV” tattooed before their wedding.

Another Twitter user said she heard of a casting call for a Jay-Z video in Los Angeles, according to XXL. At this point, it’s all suggestion and innuendo, but it begs the question—when will Jay-Z release new music?

With upcoming appearances at the 2017 Made in America Festival and the Austin City Limits tour, Jay could be ramping up to a big return. For now, fans will keep reading the tea leaves.

See the mysterious ads here:

[tweet https://twitter.com/Blainer93/status/871879675240468481]

And Swizz’ Instagram that got people talking: