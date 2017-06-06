Kendrick Lamar Gets Flack for Sister’s Graduation Gift

By Abby Hassler

You can’t please everyone, it would seem. Kendrick Lamar recently purchased a 2017 Toyota Camry for his sister Kayla Duckworth’s high school graduation present.

His younger sis seemed pleased with her gift, posting a photo of the car with the caption, “Thank you big brother for my graduation gift!” The same cannot be said for the rapper’s haters online.

Some people took to Twitter to express their opinion that Lamar should have been more generous since his 2017 album Damn sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week alone.

While haters are always going to hate, a Toyota representative told TMZ that Lamar’s choice was “smart and thoughtful”‘ as the Camry has a great track record for being reliable and safe.

Loyal fans also came to the rapper’s defense, with one writing, “You bump be humble and then get mad when @kendricklamar keeping his family humble by getting his sister a brand new Toyota.”

After all, one of the rapper’s biggest tracks speaks about being humble, so maybe Lamar is simply trying to practice what he preaches.

Check out the posts below.

Graduation gift thank you big brother @kendricklamar ❤️ 2017 Toyota https://t.co/4JuKX5NRor —

Kayla Duckworth (@Silnovia) June 02, 2017

"LMFAOOOOO Kendrick can't buy his sister a better car than a Toyota Camry 💀💀💀" https://t.co/K8GdHKvr0v —

. (@CuhWristChin) June 03, 2017