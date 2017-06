Ariana Grande took to social media to share an inspirational message as her tour resumes in Paris.

Related: Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raises Millions

“First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way,” she captioned a photo of the iconic Eiffel Tower. “I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you.”

Check out Grande’s post below.