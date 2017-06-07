Celebrate Pride month with 99.7 NOW! and Fernando & Greg!

Thursday, June 15th from 6 PM – 8 PM at the Edge Bar located at 4149 18th Street in San Francisco.

Click here for more details on Edge Bar.

Friday, June 16th from 6 PM – 8 PM at Q Bar located at 456 Castro Street in San Francisco.

Click here for more details on Q Bar.

Thursday, June 22nd from 6 PM – 8 PM at The Lookout located at 3600 16th Street in San Francisco.

Click here for more details on The Lookout.

Friday, June 23rd from 6 PM – 8 PM at Beaux located at 2344 Market Street in San Francisco.

Click here For more details on Beaux.

Hang out with the boys, win some prizes and celebrate pride with The Fernando & Greg Morning Show!

ANNUAL SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS LGBT NIGHT

Monday, June 26th from 5 PM – 7 PM

In Community Partnership with Team SF, Federation of Gay Games, The San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band, San Francisco Pride, and Horizons Foundation

The Giants are proud to invite you to celebrate the Bay Area’s rich LGBT culture at the annual Giants LGBT Night at AT&T Park! With San Francisco Pride taking place on Saturday and Sunday, what better way than to conclude the festivities on Monday evening at AT&T Park? All members of the LGBT community, as well as family, friends, and organizations, are invited to come out and show their pride at this event! This special event ticket package includes access to the LGBT Night pre-game party from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in Lot A, a ticket to watch the Giants take on the Rockies, as well as a limited-edition LGBT/Giants scarf, only available with the purchase of this Special Event ticket! Partial proceeds from each special event ticket will be donated to local non-profits in the LGBT community.

Click here for ticket & event information

For more information follow 99.7 NOW! on Twitter or Instagram