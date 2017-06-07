WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.07.17)

June 7, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Golden State Warriors, Kesha

Kesha got rejected by Jerry Seinfield for a hug 3 times, the cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ has been revealed, and Donald Trump is putting on weight because he’s sad and lonely. The Warriors play game 3 tonight, Weird News Wednesday involves cocaine sprinkled on Papa John’s Pizza, and Danielle Bregoli’s “Cash Me Ousside” tour has been postponed. The guys are debating on whether or not they would Air BnB their houses, listeners call in to tell us why they wouldn’t do it, and Sony is bringing clean versions of movies to TV.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live