Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.07.17)

Kesha got rejected by Jerry Seinfield for a hug 3 times, the cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ has been revealed, and Donald Trump is putting on weight because he’s sad and lonely. The Warriors play game 3 tonight, Weird News Wednesday involves cocaine sprinkled on Papa John’s Pizza, and Danielle Bregoli’s “Cash Me Ousside” tour has been postponed. The guys are debating on whether or not they would Air BnB their houses, listeners call in to tell us why they wouldn’t do it, and Sony is bringing clean versions of movies to TV.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: