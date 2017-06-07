‘Mom’ Star Jaime Pressly Is Expecting Twins

(997 NOW) – Looks like Clusterfest performer Anna Faris and Planned Parenthood contributor Allison Janney are not the only stars of the hit CBS comedy ‘Mom’ making news this week. On Wednesday, Jaime Pressly announced through Instagram that she is pregnant with twins.

The 39-year-old actress and her longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi tells People Magazine they were in “complete shock” after taking a pregnancy test. “This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!’ ” Pressly said.

Her Instagram read: “Big news for our family! Dezi’s going to be a big brother, times 2! Get all the details in my interview with @people (link in bio) #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner #twins #family”

10-year-old Dezi James is Pressly’s first child with ex-fiancé Eric Calvo. 38-year-old Hijazi and Pressly have been dating since 2011.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.