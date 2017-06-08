WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.08.17)

June 8, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Demi Lovato, Fernando and Greg, Golden State Warriors, Taylor Swift

Jackie had a little Warriors drama this morning, Taylor Swift brought her new bf home to meet her parents, and Kevin Durant had a few words to say about the Finals. Lush Cosmetics employees stripped down for a good cause yesterday, Demi Lovato covered a Paramore song in LA, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Jason is still mad over something that happened at his wedding 6 years ago, listeners call in to share crazy wedding stories, and James Comey is on a live stream all morning.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live