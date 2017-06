Actors Morena Baccarin And Ben McKenzie have tied the knot after a seven-month engagement.

The ceremony took place at Brooklyn’s Botanical Gardens on Baccarin 38th birthday.

The pair has a 15-month-old daughter together named Frances.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.