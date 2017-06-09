99.7 [NOW!] Summer Splash 2017: Directions & Public Transportation

Get driving and public transportation direction to 99.7 [NOW!] Summer Splash 2017 at California’s Great America.

GENERAL DIRECTIONS

From San Francisco: US 101 south to Great America Parkway exit (45 mi/72km);

From San Jose: US 101 north to Great America Parkway exit (3mi/5km);

From Oakland: I-880 South to 237, then West to Great America Parkway exit (45mi/72km); From Sacramento: I-80 West to I-680 South; then Highway 237 West to Great America Parkway exit (142mi/229km).

Want to use your own mapping software? The address that will get you to our front gate is: 4701 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

VTA (Valley Transportation Authority)

VTA light rail trains and buses arrive daily from points throughout Santa Clara County. Call 408-321-2300 or visit www.vta.org

AMTRAK

Trains arrive daily at Great America station from Reno, Sacramento, Oakland and other points north. Call 1-800-USA-RAIL or visit www.amtrakcapitols.com

ACE (Altamont Commuter Express)

Trains arrive at Great America station from Stockton, Tracy, Pleasanton and other points east. Call 1-800-411-RAIL or visit www.acerail.com

BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit)

Take the # 140, #141 or #180 VTA bus from the Fremont Bart station. Call your local BART Phone Information Center or visit www.bart.gov

CALTRAIN

Connect to the VTA light rail at the Mountain View Caltrain station from points throughout the San Francisco Bay Peninsula and south to Gilroy. Call 1-800-660-4287 or visit www.caltrain.org

PARKING

Parking is $20 per vehicle for Regular Parking ($15 pre-purchased online) and $25 for Preferred Parking. RV parking is $27 per vehicle. A limited number of handicap parking spaces are available near the Front Gate on a first-come, first-served basis. School and tour buses are free. A drop-off area is located just past the entrance on Great America Parkway.