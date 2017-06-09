99.7 [NOW!] Summer Splash 2017: Frequently Asked Questions

How much are tickets?

Tickets On-Sale NOW! for only $29.99 – Park + Concert

Season Pass Holders for $19.99

Tickets on sale NOW at California’s Great America!

What if I already have a Season pass or a gold pass to Great America?

Season/Gold/Platinum Pass Holder – ages 3 & up: $19.99

Please contact Great America Guest Services for further assistance

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available for sale online at https://www.cagreatamerica.com and at the box office located at California’s Great America.

Walk Ups are welcomed unless the show is SOLD OUT.

Is there a concert ONLY ticket?

YES: If you have a season pass or a gold pass to Great America

NO: If you do NOT have a season pass or a gold pass to Great America

Is there in and out access?

For the Park: If you wish to leave the park and return on the same day, please have your hand stamped at the Front Gate. You will need your ticket when you re-enter in addition to your hand stamp. If you wish to leave the parking lot and re-enter, present your parking receipt to the attendant when you return.

For the Concert: Yes, you must show your wristband to re-enter.

Is there assigned seating?

Summer Splash is 100% General Admission. There is no assigned/reserved seating. Arrive early to secure the best seats available.

Where do I enter?

The 99.7 NOW! Summer Splash Concert will be held at California’s Great America in the Redwood Amphitheater. You will need to show your wristband at the main gate for admission to Summer Splash.

Are food and beverages available in the Redwood Amphitheater?

Yes, food and beverages are sold inside the amphitheater and throughout California’s Great America.

What is the dress code?

The concert will take place inside the Redwood Amphitheater. Shirts, shorts/pants, and shoes must be worn at all times while at California’s Great America. Proper swimming attire for Boomerang Bay is defined as a one-or-two piece swim suits without abrasive buttons, rivets, zippers, or snaps. It will be HOT, so please take that into consideration.

What time is the concert?

Doors Open at 5:00 p.m.

Show Starts at 6:00 p.m.

Show ends at sunset / approximately TBD

Who is performing?

Jason Derulo

Noah Cyrus

Cheat Codes

Madison Beer

And introducing Derek King

Approximate Set Times?

TBD

Can I go out of the concert to go to the park?

Yes, but you will need to show your wristband to re-enter the concert area.

Is there a VIP/Backstage/Meet & Greet passes?

VIP/Backstage/Meet & Greet Passes will not be sold. You can only win them by listening to 99.7 NOW! and day of before the event.

Where is parking for this event?

You will park in the same area as you would park for California’s Great America. Simply follow the parking signs. A limited number of handicap parking spaces are available near the Front Gate on a first come, first served basis. School and tour buses are free. A drop-off area is located just past the entrance on Great America Parkway

How much is parking for this event?

Please visit the California’s Great America website at www.CAGREATAMERICA.com for details. A limited number of handicap parking spaces are available near the Front Gate on a first come, first served basis. School and tour buses are free. A drop-off area is located just past the entrance on Great America Parkway.

Can I bring fan signs/banners?

Absolutely … come & show your love for all the Summer Splash performers.

Will there be alcohol sold at the concert?

Yes, you will need to present your legal/valid ID to be served.

For other common FAQ’s visit www.CAGREATAMERICA.com.