99.7 [NOW!] Summer Splash 2017: General Info

June 9, 2017 5:06 PM
99.7 NOW! presents Summer Splash 2017!

We will see you at the 6th Annual Summer Splash, Friday, July 14th at California’s Great America.

Arrive early and get your wristband for the show.

Win Meet & Greets all day in the park. Come join in on the Live Broadcast, enjoy the attractions, ride the rides with 99.7 NOW! DJ’s, win prizes in the scavenger hunt, and more!

FEATURING:

Jason Derulo
Noah Cyrus
Cheat Codes
Madison Beer

And introducing Derek King.

Tickets On-Sale NOW! for only $29.99 – Park + Concert
Season Pass Holders for $19.99

Tickets on sale NOW at California’s Great America!

