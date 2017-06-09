99.7 [NOW!] Summer Splash 2017: Tickets

Ticket Pricing Structure:

Enjoy the park and Summer Splash for ONLY $29.99. Tickets on sale NOW at California’s Great America!

What if I already have a Season pass or a gold pass to Great America?

Season Pass Holders get in for $19.99. Please contact Great America Guest Services for exact details.

Is there a concert ONLY ticket?

YES: If you have a season pass or a gold pass to Great America

NO: If you do NOT have a season pass or a gold pass to Great America

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available for sale online at https://www.cagreatamerica.com and at the box office located at California’s Great America.

Walk Ups are welcomed unless the show is SOLD OUT.

Is this show going to sell out?

Summer Splash 2016 SOLD OUT and 2017 will as well so get your tickets quickly.

Event Date:

Friday, July 14th, 2017

Park Operating Hours:

10 AM – 10 PM

Venue:

Redwood Amphitheater

Fireworks:

No Fireworks on Fridays