Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.09.17)

June 9, 2017 9:57 AM
The guys talk about their sleep schedules, Taylor Swift released music the same day that Katy Perry did in spite of her, and Jerry Seinfeld explains why he didn’t hug Ke$ha. Steph Curry was caught taking an invisible dump on the Cav’s court, What the Friday, and we have a new segment called Fake News Friday. Shan is really upset about her haircut, listeners call in to complain about their hairstyles, and game 4 is tonight and could be the big Warriors win!!!

