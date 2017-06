1.Steph Curry was caught taking an ‘invisible dump’ on the Cavs court.

2. Taylor Swift is releasing music the same day as her rival, Katy Perry.

3. Jerry Seinfield defends his actions about not hugging Ke$ha.

