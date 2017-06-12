‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Suspended Amid Misconduct Probe

(997 NOW) – Production on ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise has come to a complete stop over allegations of misconduct among its contestants in Mexico.

In a statement from Warner Bros., the company is “conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations” and “appropriate responsive action” will be taken once the investigation is complete. A spokesperson for the studio confirmed the cast was sent home and production has come to a halt.

A source for ET Online reports an incident may have involved cast members DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. “The show will probably be done…for good. If a producer witness that and it’s on camera, she or he has to report it, which is why this is happening.”

The fourth season of Bachelor In Paradise was set to air August 8th, however, there is no official word on the fate of the show.

