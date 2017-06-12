Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.12.17)

The Warriors are on everyone’s minds today for Game 5, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ filming is coming to a halt due to sexual assault claims, and the refs couldn’t stop talking about the Kardashians during the game. Jackie insulted Greg by trying to find better places to watch the game, Jackie, Shan and Reid’s music video didn’t turn out the way they had planned, and Tinder Trash is back at it again. We take calls on phone fail stories, we tell our own stories of looking down and texting, and Katy Perry is letting people watch her sleep on a live stream to promote her Witness album.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: