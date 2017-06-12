WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.12.17)

June 12, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Golden State Warriors, Kardashians, Katy Perry

The Warriors are on everyone’s minds today for Game 5, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ filming is coming to a halt due to sexual assault claims, and the refs couldn’t stop talking about the Kardashians during the game. Jackie insulted Greg by trying to find better places to watch the game, Jackie, Shan and Reid’s music video didn’t turn out the way they had planned, and Tinder Trash is back at it again. We take calls on phone fail stories, we tell our own stories of looking down and texting, and Katy Perry is letting people watch her sleep on a live stream to promote her Witness album.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live