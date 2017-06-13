Codeword Night Club And Attached DNA Pizza Are Closing

The sister club to DNA Lounge, Codeword is closing after nearly two years of operation.

A message posted on the DNA Lounge website announced that the all-ages club and associated pizza parlor will be shutter at the end of July.

“We have had some really fun events at Codeword, and worked with some great artists and promoters. But even though many of the parties were fun, very few of them made enough money to cover our rent, and those that did were few and far between.”

While Codeword and this DNA Pizza are closing (Fifth and Folsom), DNA Lounge and the Eleventh Street location of DNA Pizza will remain open.

