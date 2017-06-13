WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.13.17)

June 13, 2017 9:22 AM
Today is ALL about the Warriors BIG CHAMPIONSHIP WIN! Ginger chimes in about her Warriors party, she got into a big fight with Big Buck because the TV wasn’t working, Fernando gives us the scoop on which celebs were at Oracle for the game, and listeners call in to give their Dubs shout outs! Callers chime in about their horrific public transportation stories and Fernando and Greg give us deets on this weeks Warriors Parade!

