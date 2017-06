ANNOUNCED: THE WEEKND – STARBOY: LEGEND OF THE FALL 2017 WORLD TOUR – PHASE TWO

Listen & win tix every weekday at 8:20 AM, 11:20 AM, and 6:20 PM to see THE WEEKND – STARBOY: LEGEND OF THE FALL 2017 WORLD TOUR – PHASE TWO, October 8th at the Oracle Arena – Oakland.

THE WEEKND – STARBOY: LEGEND OF THE FALL 2017 WORLD TOUR – PHASE TWO

October 8th at the Oracle Arena – Oakland

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16th at 11 AM.

Click here for tickets and show information.