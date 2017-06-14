Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.14.17)

We’re still celebrating the Warriors win and Pride month, people assume Beyonce is ready to give birth, and Charles Barkley announced he’s headed to a fat farm. The Warriors spent so much money at Harlot on Monday, Weird News Wednesday involves a dead bat found in a salad, and Justin Bieber got a water bottle thrown at him for not knowing how to sing Despacito. Greg is mad at finding gross things in his office fridge, and listeners call us to complain about their work refrigerators.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: