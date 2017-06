1. Justin Bieber Dodges Water Bottle From Crowd After Refusing to Sing ‘Despacito’.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. Bella Thorne explains why Scott Disick was too much for her.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Khloe Kardashian is off birth control and trying to get pregnant.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg