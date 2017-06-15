WARRIORS PARADE OF CHAMPIONSWatch LIVE Parade Coverage HERE or at cbssf.com/live

Draymond Green Brings Payback To James’ 2016 Ultimate Warrior Shirt

June 15, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, draymond green, Golden State Warriors, LeBron James, Quicken Loans Arena, t shirt, Ultimate Warrior

OAKLAND (997 NOW) – During Golden State Warriors Parade of Champions, Draymond Green decided to wear a t-shirt that read “Quickie” with the “Q” in the design of the Quicken Loans Arena logo in front of the Larry O’Brien-NBA Finals Trophy. Quicken Loans Arena is the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

draymond green parade kpix

Draymond Green (credit: KPIX)

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Green tells Roslyn Gold-Onwude that they “actually got them made in Cleveland, how about that?”

gettyimages 541774924 Draymond Green Brings Payback To James 2016 Ultimate Warrior Shirt

LeBron James (credit: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

This was a clapback to when LeBron James (pictured) exited the Cavaliers’ jet plane sporting a blue “Ultimate Warrior” t-shirt after their 2016 NBA Finals win.

