Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.15.17)

June 15, 2017 9:23 AM
Big Reid is on site at the Warriors Parade in Oakland, we have more insight on what happened on set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’, and a listener checks in from the Parade. We have a brand new trivia game called “Complete the Query”, Miley Cyrus explains why she stopped smoking weed, and we have a winner on Win Greg’s Money. Ariana Grande is the first ever honorary citizen of Manchester, and Kevin Durant admits to being super hungover after the Warriors big win.

