Macklemore Premieres New Track ‘Glorious’

Macklemore has released a new single “Glorious,” featuring Skylar Grey.

The Seattle rapper has been quiet of late, his last studio album with Ryan Lewis, This Unruly Mess I’ve Made dropped back in February of 2016.

Not that he’s gone totally silent, Macklemore dropped the somber prescription addiction track “Drug Dealer,” back in October, and then released a post-election plea for tolerance “Wednesday Morning,” shortly following President Trump’s victory.

“You know I’m back like I never left,” the track beings. “Another sprint, another step, another day, another breath, been chasing dreams, but I never slept.”

“I feel glorious, glorious, got a chance to start again,” Grey sings on the hook. “I was born for this, born for this, it’s who I am, how could I forget?”

Check out “Glorious” below.