Manchester Arena Closed Until September, Bombing Repair Continues

By Hayden Wright

Since the May 22 terror attack at Manchester Arena, artists have publicly recommitted themselves to playing the UK venue as soon as possible. However, the arena announced that it will remain closed through September pending reconstruction of areas affected by the bombing. Manchester Arena published a statement on its website apologizing for the temporary closure.

“Whilst it was always our intention to honor our existing summer events, the damage caused to the main public area outside of the arena has left us with no other option than to remain closed until September,” it reads.“We are currently working with the promoters of our June, July and August shows to find suitable solutions for events affected by this unprecedented closure.”

Those shows include Celine Dion dates in June and July, Radiohead shows July 4 and 5, a Linkin Park concert on July 7 and a Blink-182 show on July 14. Radiohead have already announced that they’ll play the Manchester Emirates Old Trafford instead.

“We would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers and friends for their continued support and patience during this time and our ongoing thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected by the 22 May atrocity,” Arena representatives added.

The venue will resume its regular activities beginning with a John Legend concert on September 16.