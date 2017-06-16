Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.16.17)

The guys talk about their Pride appearances, Steve Harvey made some harsh comments about Flint’s water, and Amazon is buying Whole Foods. We give you What The Friday, and we go head to head in Fake News Friday with a listener. Hal Sparks joins us live in studio, a Golden Girls reboot is in the works, and Chris Brown’s ex got a restraining order against him.

