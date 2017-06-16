Your Chance To Win A Vacation To The Disneyland Resort On Alaska Airlines From 99.7 NOW!

99.7 NOW! wants you to experience Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – including the new Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

CLICK HERE TO

HERO UP

Experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – courtesy of 99.7 NOW!

How To Win:

Starting Monday morning, listen & Win every weekday morning with Fernando & Greg at 8:20 AM.

Next weekend, listen & win EVERY HOUR, 12 PM – 5 PM.

Caller 99 wins 4 Disneyland® Resort park tickets and gets qualified for the grand prize vacation for four to the Disneyland® Resort including a 2-night hotel stay, tickets to the Disneyland® Resort and roundtrip airfare on Alaska Airlines with convenient non-stops to Southern California. The best part is that ShanBerries is going with you! All from 99.7 NOW!

Winners will fly on July 23rd on Alaska Airlines with convenient nonstops to Southern California and stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel!

OFFICIAL RULES

Register online here for a chance to win a vacation to the Disneyland® Resort on Alaska Airlines from 99.7 NOW!

Disclaimer: All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice.

As to Disney properties and artwork ©Disney ©2017 MARVEL