‘Star Wars’ Vs ‘Star Trek’ Dance Off At Minor League Baseball

Star Wars night at the Fresno Grizzlies led to a very unique stand off: A Star Wars verses Star Trek dance off.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros shared video of the Jedi and Empire showdown against members of Star Fleet.

What happens when the Trekkies show up to #StarWars Night… pic.twitter.com/gKsebCP3fU — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) June 18, 2017

In the end, by way of fan cheers, Star Wars won the battle.

Here are more pictures from the night.

