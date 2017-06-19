Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.19.17)

It’s hot all over the Bay Area, Beyonce had her twins over the weekend, and Michael Phelps has decided to race against a shark. Coconut oil may not be as healthy as you think, and jackie finds some new gems for Tinder Trash. Listeners call in to tell us if they think it’s okay to ask parents for permission to marry their daughter, and Steve Kerr forgot to thank Steph Curry during his speech.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: