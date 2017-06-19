Lorde Adorably Compares Friendship with Taylor Swift to Having Allergies

By Abby Hassler

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do,” Lorde explained during a recent interview with The Guardian regarding her friendship with megastar Taylor Swift.

Lorde explained that maintaining a friendship with someone so famous comes with a “different sets of considerations” and is “like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

The singer said that while she still loves her old friends back in New Zealand, keeping a close circle of friends like Swift is important, especially while she is living and performing in the U.S.

“It’s an element of wanting to stick together. Because it can be so scary to do this,” the “Green Light” singer said. “These friendships, they’re about having a hand put on your shoulder by someone who knows. They’re about hearing, ‘I’ve done it, too.'”