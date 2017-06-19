WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Your Chance To Win A Vacation To The Disneyland Resort On Alaska Airlines From 99.7 NOW!

June 19, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Disneyland Resort, Guardians Of The Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!

99.7 NOW! wants you to experience Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – including the new Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

CLICK HERE TO
HERO UP

Experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – courtesy of 99.7 NOW!

How To Win:

Listen & Win every weekday morning with Fernando & Greg at 8:20 AM.

This weekend, listen & win EVERY HOUR, 12 PM – 5 PM.

Caller 99 wins 4 Disneyland® Resort park tickets and gets qualified for the grand prize vacation for four to the Disneyland® Resort including a 2-night hotel stay, tickets to the Disneyland® Resort and roundtrip airfare on Alaska Airlines with convenient non-stops to Southern California. The best part is that ShanBerries is going with you! All from 99.7 NOW!

Winners will fly on July 23rd on Alaska Airlines with convenient nonstops to Southern California and stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel!
OFFICIAL RULES

Register online here for a chance to win a vacation to the Disneyland® Resort on Alaska Airlines from 99.7 NOW!

alaska01 Your Chance To Win A Vacation To The Disneyland Resort On Alaska Airlines From 99.7 NOW!

Disclaimer: All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice.

As to Disney properties and artwork ©Disney ©2017 MARVEL

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live