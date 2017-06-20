Gwen Stefani Throws Blake Shelton a Special Birthday Celebration

By Abby Hassler

Gwen Stefani threw her boyfriend Blake Shelton an extra special birthday celebration this past Sunday (June 18). The country music star turned 41 and received an armadillo cake and a kiss from Stefani.

Stefani documented the occasion on social media, capturing everything from the birthday smooch to Shelton’s birthday hat. Today (June 20), Stefani posted another photo of a birthday cake to social media with the caption, “The b day that never ends.”

Happy birthday Shelton!

Check out Stefani’s adorable photos below.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton ❤️🎉💥🎂gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT