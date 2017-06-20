Burger King Introduces the LUCKY CHARMS Milk Shake

First, marshmallow only boxes were announced. Now, you can get a LUCKY CHARMS Milk Shake at Burger King.

According to BK.com, “Velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve, LUCKY CHARMS® oat cereal with marshmallows, and sweet sauce are hand spun to perfection.”

They don’t mention that it is all topped with whipped cream.

Here’s what it will do to your waistline:

Calories 740

Protein 17g

Carbohydrates 129g

Sugar 107g

Fat 17g

Saturated Fat 11g

Trans Fat 0.5g

Cholesterol 65mg

Sodium 580mg

And if you are not into marshmallows, you can also try a Fruit Loops Shake or an Oreo Cookie Shake.

