Burger King Introduces the LUCKY CHARMS Milk Shake

June 20, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Burger King, Lucky Charms

First, marshmallow only boxes were announced. Now, you can get a LUCKY CHARMS Milk Shake at Burger King.

According to BK.com, “Velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve, LUCKY CHARMS® oat cereal with marshmallows, and sweet sauce are hand spun to perfection.”

They don’t mention that it is all topped with whipped cream.

Here’s what it will do to your waistline:

Calories 740
Protein 17g
Carbohydrates 129g
Sugar 107g
Fat 17g
Saturated Fat 11g
Trans Fat 0.5g
Cholesterol 65mg
Sodium 580mg

And if you are not into marshmallows, you can also try a Fruit Loops Shake or an Oreo Cookie Shake.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

