WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.20.17)

June 20, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Kim Kardashian, Netflix, steph curry

Kim Kardashian’s makeup line is set to make $14.4 million in one day, and Marshawn Lynch is giving away free haircuts to students. A baby born on a flight gets rewarded with free flights for life, the guys discuss morning people vs night owls, Netflix is coming out with alternate endings for their shows, and we bring back Homo vs Hetero for Pride Week. We discuss putting exes on blast on social media, listeners call in to talk about getting revenge, and Kevin Durant is helping Steph Curry get more money.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live