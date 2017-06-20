Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.20.17)

Kim Kardashian’s makeup line is set to make $14.4 million in one day, and Marshawn Lynch is giving away free haircuts to students. A baby born on a flight gets rewarded with free flights for life, the guys discuss morning people vs night owls, Netflix is coming out with alternate endings for their shows, and we bring back Homo vs Hetero for Pride Week. We discuss putting exes on blast on social media, listeners call in to talk about getting revenge, and Kevin Durant is helping Steph Curry get more money.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: