WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And More

June 20, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: barbie, mattel

Over the past few years, Mattel has updated their iconic Barbie brand to reflect more diversity. Now, they’ve updated her male counterpart, Ken.

They’ve launched 15 new Ken dolls with 3 body types, 7 skin tones, 8 hair colors, and 9 hairstyles along with 25 additional diverse Barbie dolls.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barbie in a press statement. “Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

Here are just a few of the new looks for Ken. See more of “The New Crew” at www.Barbie.com.

2017ken broad Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And More

2017ken broad2 Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And More

bb fash17 broadken fnh40 1 Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And More

2017ken originalken7 Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And More

2017ken originalken5 Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And More

2017ken originalken6 Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And More

2017ken slim2 Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And More

2017ken originalken2 Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And More

2017ken broad3 Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And More

All photos courtesy of Mattel.

 

feet Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And MoreBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live