Mattel Launches New Ken Dolls With Man Buns, Cornrows, And More

Over the past few years, Mattel has updated their iconic Barbie brand to reflect more diversity. Now, they’ve updated her male counterpart, Ken.

They’ve launched 15 new Ken dolls with 3 body types, 7 skin tones, 8 hair colors, and 9 hairstyles along with 25 additional diverse Barbie dolls.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barbie in a press statement. “Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

Here are just a few of the new looks for Ken. See more of “The New Crew” at www.Barbie.com.

All photos courtesy of Mattel.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.