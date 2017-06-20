Pixar’s John Lasseter To Drive at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA (997 NOW) – Disney•Pixar’s John Lasseter will be driving the Toyota Pace Car to kick off this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma. Fittingly so as he is the executive producer of Cars 3, Disney•Pixar’s latest hit movie.

“I’m so excited to be driving the pace car for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend,” Lasseter said in a statement. “It’s an honor to lead these amazing drivers, around my hometown track–Sonoma Raceway. This is where we first started our research on the racing world for CARS. I can’t wait!”

In 1999, Lasseter was the Grand Marshall of the Toyota/Save Mart 350. This year, the honor falls to comedian Cristela Alonzo, voice of trainer “Cruz Ramirez.”





As part of a nationwide 27-city tour, “Road to the Races” will make Sonoma its final stop on Sunday, June 25th. The event features life-size versions of the Cars 3 stars Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm.

Tickets are available through Sonoma Raceway’s website.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.