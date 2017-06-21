WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Diageo To Purchase George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila For $1 Billion

June 21, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: $1 Billion, Casamigos, Diageo, George Clooney, Mike Meldma, Rande Gerber, tequila

LONDON (997 NOW) – George Clooney could soon be a billionaire. On Wednesday, multinational alcoholic beverage company Diageo plc announced a $1 Billion deal to purchase Clooney’s Casamigos brand of tequila.

As part of the deal, Diageo plc will initially pay $700 million to Casamigos. Then, depending on performance milestones, pay $300 million over the course of 10 years. The deal is said to close by the end of 2017.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and George Clooney attend the Casamingos Tequila & Cindy Crawford book launch party at The Beaumont Hotel on October 1, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and George Clooney (credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Clooney, along with partners Rande Gerber and real estate developer Mike Meldma founded Casamigos in 2013. Gerber, who is married to supermodel Cindy Crawford, appears with Clooney in many ads for their tequila.

In a statement regarding the sale to Diageo plc, Clooney had this to say:

“If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes. This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”

Other brands under Diageo plc include Captain Morgan, Guinness, Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Listen Live