WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.21.17)

June 21, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, OJ Simpson, The Bachelor

Toady is National Selfie Day, Bachelor in Paradise filming has resumed despite sexual allegations. New Ken dolls are here featuring a diverse range of guys, we bring you Weird News Wednesday, and we talk to Greg’s mom Ginger. We talk about kids being at home and lazy for the summer, listeners call in to tell us about their kids schedules, and OJ Simpson is set for a trial hearing.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live