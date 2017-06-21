Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.21.17)

Toady is National Selfie Day, Bachelor in Paradise filming has resumed despite sexual allegations. New Ken dolls are here featuring a diverse range of guys, we bring you Weird News Wednesday, and we talk to Greg’s mom Ginger. We talk about kids being at home and lazy for the summer, listeners call in to tell us about their kids schedules, and OJ Simpson is set for a trial hearing.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: