Britney Spears Does Bikini Cartwheels of Joy During International Tour

By Abby Hassler

Britney Spears in is in the middle of her month-long international tour that includes concerts in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Israel. Her most recent stop is in Thailand and it looks like the superstar is having a fantastic time.

Spears posted a video montage to social media, which features a series of trip highlights ranging from bikini cartwheels on the beach to her being freaked out about jumping off a high dive into a pool.

She soundtracked the clips with Toni Braxton’s “You’re Makin’ Me High,” and included the caption, “Having such an incredible time in Thailand!!!! Excited to perform in Bangkok this weekend.”

Check out the video below.