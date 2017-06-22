Drake Premieres New Track ‘Signs’ at Louis Vuitton Runway Show

Drake has premiered a new track called “Signs.”

Produced by Noah “40” Shebib, Drizzy’s latest comes as part of a partnership with the iconic fashion brand Louis Vuitton and was debuted at Paris Fashion Week during a runway show.

The Candian rapper is certainly prolific, his twenty-plus track playlist project More Life dropped this spring.

“Signs” was briefly available on Soundcloud this morning (June 22) before it was taken down.

Check it out in footage shot during the Paris event at around the 6:15 mark.