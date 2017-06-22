Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.22.17)

DeMario Jackson was asked to return back to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ but he doesn’t want to do it anymore, Gabourey Sidibe hates when people tell her she lost weight, and someone ran 50 miles to spell out Warriors 2017 NBA Champs on a fitness app. The guys talk about the worst bird poop stories, Jason got a fiesty tweet from a celebrity, and the ladies play Homo vs Hetero. Shan admits to not knowing what a 401k is, and listeners call in to give advice on saving money.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: