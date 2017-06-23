Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.23.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

June 23, 2017 9:29 AM
It’s Pride Weekend and F&G have an appearance tonight, Johnny Depp made some crazy comments about killing the President, and the Warriors are going to be hosting a baseball game. We have your What the Friday stories, a model died after a whipped creme can hit her in the chest, and we’re back with Fake News Friday. Our favorite drag queen Heklina joins us for some Pride trivia and we have more updates on Beyonce’s twins.

