WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Watch Katy Perry Console Ariana Grande Backstage at Manchester Concert

“It’s awesome that you’re here, doing this," she told Justin Bieber. June 23, 2017 6:57 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Katy Perry

By Hayden Wright

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert assembled a pantheon of superstars on short notice to lift the spirits of a city stricken by terror. Katy Perry was one of the first performers announced for the gig and jetted to the UK to honor victims of the May 22 concert bombing—wearing a dress adorned with their faces.

Related: Ariana Grande to Receive Honorary Manchester Citizenship

Now Perry has shared behind-the-scenes footage from backstage at the concert. Viewers can watch her chit-chat with Miley Cyrus and greet Justin Bieber with a hug. “It’s awesome that you’re here, doing this,” she told him.

During an early rehearsal, Perry gave Ariana an extended hug—and passed Chris Martin in a hallway. The video culminates with Perry’s performance of “Part of Me” during the main event.

Watch the touching video here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live