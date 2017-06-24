Text 2 Win: July 4th Fest

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

June 24, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

TEXT 2 WIN: COCA-COLA JULY 4TH FEST

Celebrate Coca-Cola July Fourth Fest at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom July 2nd through July 4th, where you get exclusive early ride times every day and epic fireworks each evening. Plus, you could win some great prizes with free tickets and more!

Ride the Biggest Thrills of The Summer

Get access to exclusive rides With Coca-Cola®

Enjoy a Star-Spangled Nighttime Fireworks Show

Click here for more details!

HOW TO WIN:

❶ Text the keyword J-U-L-Y to 9-6-7-5-0 for your chance at winning.
Click here to register online.

