Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.26.17)

June 26, 2017 9:47 AM
Pride Weekend had some people at the station partying too hard, we have your BET recap, and a $20,000 funeral turned out to be for a living person. One man dangled his baby off a balcony for likes, and Jackie has a new batch for Tinder Trash. We talk about third wheeling in relationships, listeners call in about their third wheel opinions, and Michelle Obama praises Chance the Rapper.

