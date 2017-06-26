Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.26.17)

Pride Weekend had some people at the station partying too hard, we have your BET recap, and a $20,000 funeral turned out to be for a living person. One man dangled his baby off a balcony for likes, and Jackie has a new batch for Tinder Trash. We talk about third wheeling in relationships, listeners call in about their third wheel opinions, and Michelle Obama praises Chance the Rapper.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: