WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.27.17)

June 27, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, draymond green, Fernando and Greg, Golden State Warriors

Beyonce and Jay-Z are struggling to find the perfect $75 million home, Drake was seen at the NBA Awards with Ros the Warriors sideline reporter, and Draymond Green won defensive player of the year. Taco Bell is now a wedding venue, napping at work causes more productivity, and Chance the Rapper got mad at Hostess for using his name. Greg’s looking for recommendations on fun things to do in California, listeners call in with their staycations of choice, and George Lucas does not want to sign autographs.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live