Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.27.17)

Beyonce and Jay-Z are struggling to find the perfect $75 million home, Drake was seen at the NBA Awards with Ros the Warriors sideline reporter, and Draymond Green won defensive player of the year. Taco Bell is now a wedding venue, napping at work causes more productivity, and Chance the Rapper got mad at Hostess for using his name. Greg’s looking for recommendations on fun things to do in California, listeners call in with their staycations of choice, and George Lucas does not want to sign autographs.

